Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 17.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 34.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of FAM opened at $10.22 on Thursday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

