Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,930 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Umpqua worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

