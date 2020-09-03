Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 806,691 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.55 million. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.