Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Gartner worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 71.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 312.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

