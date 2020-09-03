Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 192,152 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Concho Resources worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 22.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXO opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

