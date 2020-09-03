Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,931 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 313,289 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,293,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.73%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.