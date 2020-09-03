Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 23.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 431,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.24.

Shares of MXIM opened at $70.71 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $993,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,985. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

