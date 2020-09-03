CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of CubeSmart worth $11,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,223,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,981,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $32.13 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

