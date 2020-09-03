California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 25,016 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Nielsen worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 277,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,888,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,225,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

NLSN stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

