California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,064 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Five Below worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Five Below by 21.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 38.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $117.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $96.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 11,820 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $1,298,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Five Below from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

