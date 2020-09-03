Nima Kelly Sells 4,375 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $380,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80.

On Monday, June 22nd, Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Nima Kelly sold 670 shares of Godaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $53,151.10.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Wedbush boosted their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

