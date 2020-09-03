California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Quanta Services worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

