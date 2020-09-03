California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.36 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,228,000 after buying an additional 219,613 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.98 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.