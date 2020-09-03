Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $93.36 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

