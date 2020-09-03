Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $723,456.00. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $502,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $1,420,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

DCI opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

