State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AeroVironment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.06. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

