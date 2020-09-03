Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 108,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $7,935,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $1,718,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,039,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $59.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. bluebird bio Inc has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $82,688. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.