Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $212,000 Position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,075,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,381,000 after purchasing an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMMU shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Shares of IMMU opened at $43.11 on Thursday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.84.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.