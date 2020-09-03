Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 1,303.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 50.0% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 100.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 681 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cree by 299.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cree by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JMP Securities cut Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cree from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CREE opened at $66.67 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

