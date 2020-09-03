Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 109,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $30.78 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.