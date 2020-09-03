Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,594 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 412.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $189,460. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

