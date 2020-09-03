Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Metlife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Metlife by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Metlife by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Metlife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.72.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.