Amalgamated Bank Makes New $267,000 Investment in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $92.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Peloton in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $2,994,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

