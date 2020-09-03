Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 10.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 657.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

