Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,563,832 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth about $76,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BCS cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

