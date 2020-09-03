Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,158 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.