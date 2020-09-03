Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 95.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,243 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 960,154 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $65.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

