State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $776,000 Investment in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.68. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 172,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $7,384,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,891 shares of company stock worth $21,453,111 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLO shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.85.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.