PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BOX by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,349.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,815 shares of company stock worth $7,144,131. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 358.25% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

