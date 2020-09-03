31,644 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after buying an additional 700,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after buying an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,988,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

LEG stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

