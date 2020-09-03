DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 862.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 239,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 167.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DEX opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

In other DE ENHANCED GLB/COM news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $180,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 38,896 shares of company stock worth $348,084 over the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

