Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $463,000 Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in State Street by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after acquiring an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,187,000 after buying an additional 365,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,217,000 after buying an additional 146,218 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after buying an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of State Street by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE STT opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

