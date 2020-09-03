Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 722.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 174.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 14.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

EMD opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

