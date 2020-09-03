Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 18,162 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 12,525.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,502,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 989,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,984,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.36. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. On average, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

