At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 33336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.