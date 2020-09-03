Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $485,000 Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,895 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aramark by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,894,000 after buying an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Aramark by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 213,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 145,972 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,636,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Aramark by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 834.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 382,894 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

ARMK opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Aramark has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

