Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $454,000 Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 211.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

