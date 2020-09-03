Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,669 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 52.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 205.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 352.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

