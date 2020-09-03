Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Holdings Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.8% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,383,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $50,076,326.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,979,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,087,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,238,826 shares of company stock worth $68,749,396.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Snap stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

