Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $214.33 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.89 and its 200-day moving average is $171.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,501 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

