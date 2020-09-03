Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,658 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.03. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.10%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

