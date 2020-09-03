Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,067 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,793,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,252,000 after acquiring an additional 858,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 612,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 70,047 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 597,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $37.85.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.