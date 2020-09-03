Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

31,644 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $463,000 Holdings in State Street Corp
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 18,162 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc.
At Home Group Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat
