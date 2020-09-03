Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.