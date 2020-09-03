Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 44.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 96.0% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 155,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 76,204 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 450,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $210,000.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

