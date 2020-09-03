Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 2,148.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 118,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 53.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aecom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,175,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aecom by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,820,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,338,000 after buying an additional 92,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aecom in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Shares of ACM opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Aecom has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $832,880.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

