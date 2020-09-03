Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.31, for a total transaction of $277,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $34,102.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,876,914. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $228.52 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

