Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $466,000 Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 15,586.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,824 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,704 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

SASR stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.