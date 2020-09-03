Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $502,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 75.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

PAA opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $22.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

