Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,714 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,287 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 59,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,128,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after buying an additional 417,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,898,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,230.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

