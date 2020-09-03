Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 114 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 126,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

BLV opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.03. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

